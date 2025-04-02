US Slams 'Intimidation Tactics' as China Intensifies Military Drills Near Taiwan

Updated April 2nd 2025, 11:20 IST
Taipei, Taiwan: China launched new military drills in the sensitive waters near Taiwan on Wednesday, April 2, marking the second consecutive day of exercises around the self-ruled island. The move, strongly criticised by the United States, comes amid rising tensions in the region.
China’s military announced that it had conducted "live-fire" drills focusing on hitting key ports and energy sites in Taiwan. The exercises, named "Strait Thunder-2025A," were carried out in the middle and southern parts of the Taiwan Strait—a crucial global shipping route.
A statement from Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command, highlighted that the drills were aimed at "testing troops’ capabilities" in key areas, including "blockade and control" and "precision strikes on key targets."
Just last week, during a visit to the region, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to maintaining "robust, ready, and credible deterrence" in the Taiwan Strait, underscoring American support for Taipei against growing Chinese hostility.
Wednesday’s military exercises came a day after China sent its army, navy, air, and rocket forces to encircle Taiwan in what it claimed were practice drills for a "precision strike" and a blockade of the island. In response, Taiwan launched its own "Rapid Response Exercise."
Beijing has long challenged Taiwan’s sovereignty, but tensions have escalated sharply since May 2024, when Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te took office. Lai has adopted a more assertive approach in defending the island against Chinese threats, a shift from his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen’s stance.
Published April 2nd 2025, 11:04 IST