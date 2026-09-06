US Strikes Iran-Linked Oil Tanker: CENTCOM Releases Dramatic Footage of Ship Sinking Off Gulf of Oman

Florida: US Central Command has published video footage capturing an Iranian oil vessel consumed by flames before sinking into the Gulf of Oman, concurrently issuing a stern warning to Tehran that assaults targeting American naval assets will provoke severe economic consequences.

The M/T Kylo constituted one of three crude oil carriers belonging to Iran that faced strikes executed by United States military units on Saturday (local time). According to US Central Command, the action followed an initiative by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) involving ballistic missiles aimed at two United States Navy vessels deployed within regional waters.

Through a statement published on X, US Central Command identified the vessel as the M/T Kylo, noting, “Thanks to the precision and professionalism of American service members, the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman today and joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea.”

American military officials confirmed that the strike operations took place on Saturday, local time, following the IRGC missile launch towards the two patrolling US Navy warships. Reports from US Central Command indicated that an American aircraft carrier alongside a guided-missile destroyer successfully avoided several incoming Iranian attacks, leaving zero American personnel wounded.

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Additionally, the United States military stated that operations had permanently disabled the M/T Downy close to Kharg Island alongside the M/T Stark 1 situated near Jask. Officials added that the M/T Kylo, alternatively designated as the "Noxen", suffered destruction within the Gulf of Oman following strikes across multiple vital sections. US Central Command noted that crew members received orders to abandon the vessel prior to it becoming completely inoperable.

US war secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently delivered a warning to Tehran, emphasising that Washington will direct strikes towards Iranian oil carriers should forces target United States Navy vessels. "It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy," Hegseth stated via a post on X.

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"Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @centcom & @USPACOM," he added. Furthermore, US Central Command explained that the trio of tankers formed segments of a multibillion-dollar shadow network financing the IRGC alongside associated regional proxy groups. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, remarked, “If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours.”