US Supreme Court Revokes Tariffs: What Are Trump's Options Now

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court in the United States struck down Donald Trump's emergency tariffs, the Trump administration has some alternatives at hand, to stick to their tariff regime, through taking recourse to legal justification to keep them in place.

After the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in November 2025, Trump had said that he would consider alternatives if the top court rules against him on tariffs. "We'll have to develop a 'game two' plan," he had then told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other administration officials said that the United States would invoke other legal justifications to retain as many of Trump's tariffs as possible.

Advertisement

Among others, these include a statutory provision that permits tariffs on imported goods that threaten U.S. national security and another that allows retaliatory actions including tariffs against trading partners that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative determines have used unfair trade practices against American exporters.