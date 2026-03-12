U.S. to Permanently Close Peshawar Consulate Ending Decades of Border-Region Presence

The US State Department has decided to close the US Consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, permanently. The consulate is of great significance as it has served as America’s closest diplomatic touchpoint to the Afghan border and was a primary operations and logistics point before the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, and continued to be so during the operations and even in the years following the same.

The State Department has already notified Congress about the plan, which would, supposedly, save $7.5 million dollars per year. It has also assured that the closing of the consulate will have no negative impact on the US interests in Pakistan.

This decision has been under review for over a year, ever since the Trump administration started downsizing federal agencies. According to the State Department, it is unrelated to the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has triggered protests in Pakistani cities like Karachi and Peshawar and led U.S. consulates there to temporarily halt operations.

As the State Department moves forward with the transition, the focus will likely shift to how these duties are absorbed by the embassy in Islamabad and whether this consolidation ultimately undermines the very regional influence the U.S. seeks to maintain.