US Toddler Ate 'Diapers, Drywall' Out Of Hunger, Found Dead After Alleged Neglect

New Delhi: A deeply disturbing case from the United States has triggered global outrage after a two-year-old child died in what authorities believe was a prolonged case of extreme neglect.

The police in Indiana's Tell City were alerted on March 31 after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive toddler. The child, identified as Erik Reichard, was found in a critical state, severely undernourished and dehydrated.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the child had consumed inedible substances, including diapers and drywall, which he may have resorted to due to extreme hunger.

As per officials, the toddler weighed only around 15 pounds, which is far below the normal benchmark for his age. There was also evidence of long-term neglect, including sores and possible insect bites.

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Following the incident, his parents were taken into custody. They now face multiple serious charges, including murder and neglect leading to death.

Investigators described the home in which the child used to stay as highly unsanitary, filled with filth, waste, and insects. In contrast, the parents’ room was reportedly maintained in much better condition.

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“The child was blue and pale,” one of the detectives wrote in the probable cause affidavit against his parents. Two other children were found in the home and were taken into protective care.