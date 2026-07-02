US Vows To Shift Middle East Bases To Israel After Iranian Strikes Inflict Heavy Damage On 20 Military Sites

Washington: The United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) is reportedly examining plans to relocate parts of the US military operations from bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to Israel. According to The Wall Street Journal's report, the move is being considered as a way to place American assets further from the reach of Iranian missiles and drones following months of sustained attacks.

As per reports, the US defence officials stated that the proposal followed massive damage to at least 20 American bases across the Middle East since the outbreak of the 2026 Iran war. In particular, NSA Bahrain, which has hosted the US Navy’s central forces in the region for over half a century, was hard hit. The base has suffered severe damage from late February until the recent US-Iran ceasefire.

Though no final decision has been announced, the Pentagon is now reassessing the entire footprint in the region amid concerns about the vulnerability of its Gulf installations.

US Military's Rebuilding Costs, Base Options

Reports suggested that one option under review is to establish a new facility in the Negev large enough to house US Army units, or to expand an existing Israeli Air Force base there and allocate a dedicated American compound. The US Navy is also considering whether to overhaul the Bahrain base rather than abandon it entirely.

Advertisement

The financial toll of the Iranian strikes is massive, as rebuilding what was destroyed at NSA Bahrain is estimated to cost around $400 million, and that figure excludes debris removal, the reconstruction of two AN/GSC-52B satellite communications terminals, a communications management facility, and other associated costs. Some structures may not be rebuilt at all, with the officials suggesting that command and control nodes could be moved underground.

The US Department of Defense and the US Army are additionally planning to extend supply contracts with Israel’s Ministry of Defence and the IDF through 2030, and possibly beyond.

Advertisement

Tehran’s Warnings, Washington’s Response

Earlier, back in May, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that the US military lacked adequate protection in the Middle East. “America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region,” he posted on his Twitter/X account.

The Pentagon has not publicly detailed the scale of the damage to the Bahrain naval base. US Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins stated to The Wall Street Journal that American strikes on Iran had been more effective than Iranian attacks on US assets. “Centcom rightfully prioritised the protection of people over buildings, and our strategy of protecting people worked……..Iran shot more than 8,000 missiles and drones, and only two hits resulted in US fatalities,” Hawkins asserted.

Nevertheless, the US officials acknowledged to the Journal that the damage “has the US re-evaluating its entire footprint in the region". Former US Navy Commander in the Middle East, Retired Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan, emphasised that he did not expect Washington to end its presence in Bahrain entirely, citing the strong alliance between the two nations.

How Israel Reacted

Meanwhile, some Israeli security officials have welcomed the idea of permanent American bases on their soil. “A permanent American presence in Israel will require an air defence envelope, and beyond that, it will strengthen the long-term relationship between the militaries and the administrations on the strategic level,” one security source stated.

Reports further suggested that a long-term US presence would also give Washington improved access to the US Civil-Military Coordination Center at Kiryat Gat and enhance oversight of ongoing operations in Gaza and the region. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to visit Israel later this week to discuss Lebanon ceasefire terms and clarify the IDF’s withdrawal lines from southern Lebanon. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah are pushing for more substantial withdrawals than those currently offered by the IDF.

Strain On Israeli Infrastructure

Israel has already accommodated an expanded American footprint since the start of the 2026 Iran war. Notably, Ben-Gurion Airport hosted USAF refuelling aircraft throughout the conflict, which hampered the flexibility of Israeli airspace and disrupted airport operations. Civil Aviation Authority head Shmuel Zakai once termed Ben-Gurion a ‘US military base’ because of the constant presence of American planes.