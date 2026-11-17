Washington, DC: US Vice President JD Vance has stated that US President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a “forever war”, rejecting even a two-year American commitment whilst defending the President's decision to strike Iran's nuclear programme.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday (local time), Vance expressed confidence that Trump would bring the conflict to a successful conclusion, although he did not outline a precise withdrawal timeline. “He is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance stated. “We told the American people we would do no more forever wars.”

Vance defended Trump's stated objective of dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, which he characterised as a threat to the United States, whilst simultaneously ruling out an extended military commitment. “We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment,” he remarked.

He criticised neoconservatives and other proponents of indefinite US involvement, emphasising his trust in Trump to bring the conflict to an end. These developments precede a high-level summit scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on Thursday, bringing together Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that Xi will host the meeting on November 19. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the upcoming summit as the first in-person meeting between the heads of state of the three countries, noting that discussions would centre on global peace and strategic stability.

When asked whether Iran and nuclear arms control would feature on the agenda, Mao refrained from confirming specific discussion points, adding that further details would be disclosed as logistical arrangements progressed. Additionally, Beijing announced that its special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, had recently travelled to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia for diplomatic consultations aimed at de-escalating regional tensions.