Washington, DC: The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) urged American citizens in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, citing an increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region.

In multiple statements issued through its embassies in the region, the State Department advised Americans to remain alert to potential security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. “Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region. Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the statement read.

The State Department further said that Iran had launched attacks targeting US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Iranian-supported Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

“Iran has launched attacks targeting U.S. assets in both Bahrain and Kuwait, and Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the statement further read.

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Earlier today, eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Civil Defence said.

In a statement on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said the injured also included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals. "The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.