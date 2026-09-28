US Warns Americans In UK After 5 Arrested Over Suspected Terror Plot Near Key RAF Military Base

London: The United States Embassy in London has issued a security alert for American citizens in the United Kingdom following the arrest of several individuals on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Fairford.

According to a security advisory released by the US Mission to the United Kingdom on Sunday (local time), "The U.S. Embassy is aware of arrests on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, UK. U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security. Local authorities are evacuating certain residents in the area out of an abundance of caution."

The embassy highlighted that British authorities currently assess the overall threat of terrorism in the United Kingdom as "severe," indicating that an attack is highly likely. It specifically warned that American interests could be targeted.

"We remind U.S. citizens that UK authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the UK as severe. U.S.-associated facilities, gatherings, and organisations may be at heightened risk," the embassy noted, advising citizens to strictly comply with instructions issued by local emergency services and law enforcement agencies.

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In light of the developments, American nationals residing in or visiting the UK have been urged to maintain a high level of vigilance. The advisory outlined several precautionary measures, including being aware of one's surroundings, reviewing personal security arrangements, keeping friends and family updated on safety, and actively tracking local media reports for updates.

American citizens have also been advised to register with the US Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time travel and security notices.

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Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he applauded the joint operation conducted by American and British security forces, which he said led to the arrest of five men near a military air base in England, on suspicion of explosives offences.

Speaking to reporters while on his way to the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Illinois, Trump said, "Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our ports. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

Reacting to the ongoing investigation in the case, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledged public concern in a statement posted on X while calling for calm and praising emergency responders.

"I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country. My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public safe," Prime Minister Burnham wrote.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to affected members of the local community who were relocated during the security operations.

"I am especially grateful to those residents who have been asked to leave their homes while precautionary checks are carried out. The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe. The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts," Burnham said.

According to media reports, the proximity of the arrests to RAF Fairford highlights the sensitive nature of the operation. The base serves as a crucial forward operating site for US Global Strike Command, the entity tasked with conducting long-distance strategic strikes, and houses the 501st Combat Support Wing.