US Woman Of Iranian Origin Made Drone Deal For Tehran, Arrested: Reports

New Delhi: In a startling development, it has come to light that a permanent US resident of Iranian origin had brokered some arms deals on behalf of the Islamic Regime in Iran. The woman, identified as Shamim Mafi, 44, was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

These deals reportedly included armed drones, bomb fuses, and ammunition, that were meant to be shipped to Sudan, allegedly to be used in the civil war in the North African country.

Mafi was held by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California allegedly for conducting some arms dealings without any legal authorisation. Mafi had allegedly used an Oman-registered company called Atlas International Business to facilitate these deals, reports suggested.

A contract worth over $70 million for Iranian Mohajer-6 armed drones sourced from the Islamic nation's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics has come to light. It has been claimed that this network was also responsible for transfering 55,000 bomb fuses to Sudan's Ministry of Defence.

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What Was Her Crime

Phone records also indicated that Mafi may have been in direct contact with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security between the period December 2022 and June 2025. Reports indicate that Mafi had left Iran in 2013, she received permanent US residency in 2016. However, she has so far denied all allegations against her.

In 2020, Iranian authorities had reportedly seized Mafi's properties which she had inherited from her father, following which Iran's Ministry of Intelligence may have asked her to shift to US and start a business, so that she can buy back those properties from the Islamic Regime. The prosecutors even claimed that Tehran even offered to cover her start-up costs.

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Mafi had also suggested Iranian intelligence contacts that she may be more valuable to the Iranian authorites operating outside the Middle Eastern nation.

What Is Mohajer-6 Drone

The Mohajer-6 drone platform has been involved in several conflict regions in recent years. These also included battles between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The Ceasefire Talks

The arrest comes in the backdrop of US Vice President JD Vance on his way to Islamabad to lead the peace-level delegation talks with Iran. US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he was sending negotiators to Islamabad for meetings with Tehran, as the ceasefire deadline comes to an end.