US Woman Sues Scandinavian Airlines for $10 Million After In-Flight Coffee Spill

The woman, Aymara Corbo, is suing the airline for $10 million | Image: Shutterstock

New York: A 78-year-old resident of Queens, Aymara Corbo, has taken legal action against Scandinavian Airlines, seeking a whopping $10 million in damages after she was allegedly burned by “excessively” hot coffee during a flight.

On April 3, 2024, Aymara and her 86-year-old husband Giuseppe, were headed to a cruise around the British Isles. According to sources, their journey began with a fight from Copenhagen to Oslo, where, around 10 AM, a flight attendant accidentally spilled a cup of scalding hot coffee onto Aymara’s lap during beverage service.

According to court papers, the incident left Aymara with severe pain and scarring on her thigh.

Reportedly, the coffee’s “excessive” temperature caused severe burns, intense pain and lasting cosmetic injuries. The couple claims that Aymara was “pretty much room-bound” for the entire two-week holiday, which really restricted their travel experience. Giuseppe, a former employee of the New York City Housing Authority, is also seeking $1 million in damages for disruption to his own vacation.

Attorney Jonathan Reiter, who is representing the Corbos, highlighted the extent of the harm and how it affected what was supposed to be a relaxing cruise. So far, Scandinavian Airlines hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit raises important questions about in-flight safety protocols, particularly regarding how hot beverages are handled and served on passenger flights.

The case draws parallels with the famous 1994 lawsuit against McDonald’s, in which a woman was awarded nearly $3 million after suffering third-degree burns from hot coffee in a drive-through.