While sharing the plight of Kate Cox, US President Joe Biden went on to blame former US President Donald Trump for the overturning of Roe v Wade. The president pointed to Kate Cox, a guest of the first lady, as an example of what could happen following the overruling of Roe. Cox had to travel out of her home state, Texas, for an abortion. He went on to address the Supreme Court justices directly and warned them that “women are not without electoral or political power.”

It is pertinent to note that Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court during his time in office. All three judges eventually voted to strike down the monumental judgment which protected women's abortion rights in the United States for decades.