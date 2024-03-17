Advertisement

Pennsylvania – Andre Gordon, the gunman accused of killing his family members in Pennsylvania was taken into custody after a long man-hunt. According to NBC News, the prime suspect in the fatal shooting killed his family members including a 13-year-old girl, fled to New Jersey and barricaded himself inside a home in Trenton. The police arrested him from the Trenton home on Saturday evening. According to the local authorities, the 26-year-old man shot and killed the victims at two locations in Levittown, Pennsylvania. In an attempt to flee the town, he carjacked a driver at gunpoint and fled to New Jersey.

According to NBC News, the SWAT team from the Trenton Police Department tracked the suspect to his home. However, the man somehow slipped out of the home and was found apprehended nearby. Lisette Rios, a spokesperson for Trenton police, made it clear that the authorities found no hostages inside the home. “He’s in custody. No one else was injured,” said Trenton, New Jersey, police director, Steve Wilson. “Apparently, before the perimeter was completed, the suspect was able to get out of the location unseen. However, our information was that he was still in there. The suspect was actually walking on New York Avenue,” Wilson said. “He was stopped and identified and taken into custody," Wilson added.

What went down?

Falls Township Police noted that the officers were called around 9 am (local time) on Saturday, to investigate a reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Gorden drove a stolen vehicle in the town and fatally shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn noted that three other people were inside the house, however, they successfully hid from Gordon during the attack. From here, Gordon went to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom the 26-year-old had two children. After killing three people, Gordan carjacked a 44-year-old driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The police reporting to the spot assured that the driver was not injured in the incident. The carjacked Honda CRV was eventually abandoned in Trenton where Gordan barricaded himself inside a home, CNN reported.