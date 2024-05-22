Advertisement

Georgia: In a distressing incident, three-Indian origin students were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a fatal car accident in Georgia's Alpharetta.

As per local media reports, the accident occurred on Monday, May 22, while driving along Westside Parkway.

Advertisement

The reports identified the deceased as Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma, all 18-year-olds. Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Rithwak Somepalli and Mohammed Liyakath.

Local police stated that while Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala died on the spot, Anvi Sharma died during treatment at a hospital.

Advertisement

As per the officials, the speeding vehicle overturned and ended upside down in a tree line after the driver lost control of the car. However, as per the Alpharetta Police, speed was a 'primary'; factor. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Notably, Aryan Joshi just completed his senior year at Alpharetta High School. Meanwhile, Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma were first-year university students at the University of Georgia.

Advertisement

Additionally, the injured students were Rithwak Somepalli, is a Georgia State University goer and Mohammed Liyakath, is a senior at Alpharetta High School.