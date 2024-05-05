Updated May 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST
7 Injured, 4 in Critical Condition After a Shooting in the Los Angeles Area
The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived and, as such, there is no information so far about the motive of the shooting.
Long Beach: A shooting in the Los Angeles area has left seven people injured, including four who were listed in critical condition. Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting around 23:15 Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the department said in a statement posted on social media.
At least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or self-transported to area hospitals.
In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said.
