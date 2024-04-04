Antony Blinken Forced to Travel by Car to Brussels After Aircraft Breakdown in Paris

Advertisement

Washington: The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced technical issues in his Boeing jet. Blinken and his delegation were forced to make a landing in Paris after the Boeing 737 had some technical issues. The situation then compelled the top US delegation to travel to Brussels by car for a meeting of NATO alliance foreign ministers.

What Happened?

According to a spokesperson, the US Air Force jet, a modified version of the Boeing 737 that brought Blinken to France on Tuesday experienced 'some mechanical issue.'

As per reports, Boeing has been facing increased scrutiny over the past few months since a door plug on a 737 Max blew off on Alaska Airlines leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane in January this year. Though the plane landed with no significant injuries, it raised many safety concerns.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time, Blinken witnessed an issue with a Boeing plane while traveling. Back in January, the top diplomat of the same model of the plane suffered a problem related to oxygen leak and was forced to fly home in a smaller jet.