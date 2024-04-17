Advertisement

Maryland: The divers have recovered one more body from the Baltimore Bridge collapse site in Maryland in the US over two weeks after the tragedy struck . With this the number of bodies recovered so far stands at four. This development was confirmed by an official statement, which refrained from disclosing the identity of the deceased on his family’s request.

According to media reports, the body was recovered on Sunday from inside the construction vehicle which was believed to have gone missing after the bridge collapsed.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that salvage teams deployed at the location infomed Maryland State Police after they spotted what is suspected to be one of the construction vehicles that went missing from the bridge.

The statement said Maryland State Police, the FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police later “located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle.”

Advertisement

“As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognise that each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member,” Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

“Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible.”

Officials from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command shared the news with the victim’s family members on Monday.

Advertisement

Earlier, bodies of two other victims of the Bridge collapse incident were recovered underwater from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure, police confirmed on March 28.

On the morning of March 26, 2024, the United States witnessed one of the deadliest bridge collapses. At around 1:28 am, the main spans of the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River between Baltimore and Dundalk in Maryland came down after the Singapore-flagged container ship MS 'Dali' struck one of its pillars.

Advertisement

Indian crew onboard cargo ship

Fortunately, the accident didn't result in mass casualties. At the time of incident, there were 22 Indian crew members onboard the cargo ship.

Advertisement

Six of the eight construction workers on the bridge that night were killed in the collapse.

The Washington Post and the Associated Press reported that the FBI has now opened an investigation into the incident, citing sources familiar with the matter. Media reports citing the FBI reported that there were agents present on the cargo ship on Monday.