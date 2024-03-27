Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:44 IST
'Will Rebuild Together': US President Joe Biden on Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Vowing that the bridge will be rebuilt using federal government funds, Joe Biden said that he would visit Baltimore as soon as possible.
Washington: President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to travel to Baltimore “as quickly as I can” and that he plans for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed earlier in the day after a container ship lost power and struck it.
“We’re going to rebuild that port together,” Biden said in brief remarks from the White House, shortly before departing for North Carolina. The president said he expects lawmakers on Capitol Hill to support his bid to ensure the U.S. government pays for rebuilding the bridge.
“This is going to take some time,” Biden said. “The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.”
Biden repeated earlier statements from officials that all current indications were that the collapse was an accident. “At this time, we have no other indication, no other reason to believe there’s any intentional act here,” he said.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:44 IST
