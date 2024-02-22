English
Biden Gets 'Extra Secret Service’ Agent to Stand Bottom of Air Force One Incase He Falls

A new video of US President Biden emerged showing that he almost stumbled up the Air Force One steps.

US Airbase in Jordan Drone Attack Joe Biden
जॉर्डन में अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ड्रोन हमला | Image:AP
The 81 year old US President Joe Biden has received an extra secret service agent whose job is to stand at the bottom of the stairs to Air Force One as a precautionary measure incase the US President tripped on the staircases. Biden is reported to have tripped and fell whilst climbing the stairs of the presidential place several times.

Just this week, on Tuesday, a new video of US President Biden emerged showing that he almost stumbled up the Air Force One steps almost twice, but caught himself using the handrail. The Air Force One was seen revamped with new, shorter stairs presumably to make it easier for Biden to walk on them.

Biden’s mental acuity and physical stamina in question

Some Conservatives mocked at Biden saying that he was  "falling apart in real time.” There have been looming concerns about Biden’s mental acuity and physical stamina. The White House may have recently played the shorter stairs to make the ascending and descending easier, outdoing the more grand and much longer staircase that have been used to board the presidential Boeing 747.

A report by New York Times acknowledged that a Secret Service agent joined the members of the military who gathered at the bottom of Air Force One steps as Biden ascended the plane, or disembarked. The tripping hazards and the verbal gaffes have got Americans questioning whether the sitting US President is fit for serving the country for yet another term. 

The concerns have grown following the Special Counsel Robert Hur's 388-page report that said Biden's memory “appeared to have significant limitations—both at the time he spoke to Zwonitzer [a ghostwriter] in 2017, as evidenced by their recorded conversations, and today, as evidenced by his recorded interview with our office.” The report continued, “Mr. Biden's recorded conversations with Zwonitzer from 2017 are often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries.
 

Whatsapp logo