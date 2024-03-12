×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead Amid Legal Battle With the Company

One of the most prominent Boeing whistleblowers John Barnett was found dead by the authorities in South Carolina on Sunday.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead
Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead | Image:X
South Carolina – One of the most prominent Boeing whistleblowers John Barnett was found dead by the authorities in South Carolina on Sunday. Barnett was one of the first whistleblowers to raise safety and quality control concerns in the company’s production line. According to The Hill, the 62-year-old died of an apparent self-inflicted wound. The Charleston County Coroner’s office notified that his body was found in a truck at a hotel's parking lot. 

Barnett, who was a veteran at Boeing has worked with the company for 32 years. In 2019, he blew the whistle on his company and claimed that overworked employees at its South Carolina plant frequently fitted substandard parts on planes. He also reported about the faulty oxygen systems in some of the planes, which could result in as many as 1 in 4 oxygen masks not operating properly, The Hill reported. 

Boeing eventually went on to deny the allegations hurled by Barnett. However, a follow-up investigation conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration lent some substance to the veteran official's allegations. The FIA found in a report that over 50 “non-conforming” parts were unable to be traced and were lost in the company’s system. It is pertinent to note that Barnett was in Charleston where he was to be questioned for a long-running retaliation suit against the company, The Hill reported. 

Boeing continues to face scrutiny 

His death comes as Boeing faces major regulatory scrutiny over its 737 Max aircraft manufacturing process after a door of one of the aircraft blew out midair in January this year. The shocking incident triggered a widespread investigation into Boeing manufacturing, discovering lax quality control. However, it is important to note that Barnett’s claims were not related to the 737 Max or the Washington manufacturing plant which is currently embroiled in the scandal.  “We are saddened by Mr Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends," Boeing said in a statment after the news of Barnett's mysterious death hit the headlines. 

In the ongoing lawsuit, Barnett accused the company of denigrating his character and hampering his career because of the issues he pointed out - charges rejected by Boeing. Last week, he even gave a formal deposition in which he was questioned by Boeing's lawyers, before being examined by his own counsel. He was due to appear in court for further questioning on Saturday. However, he did not appear for the proceedings which ensued an inquiry about his whereabouts. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

