New York: The pro-Palestine protesters on Tuesday night clashed with counter demonstrates, Reuters reported citing ABC affiliate KABC.

As per reports, the violence escalated at around 11 pm as a crowd of protesters surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus. Furthermore, multiple occasions of fireworks thrown inside the encampment have been reported.

Reuters reported that aerial views from the Pro-Palestinian encampment showed protesters carrying placards and umbrellas with some wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves.

The chaos broke out with counter-protesters over steel barricades, with fireworks thrown inside the encampment and sticks were used as weapons to attack.

As of now, no injuries have been reported and the Los Angeles mayor said that the police are at the site and investigating the matter.

This comes as the NYPD on Tuesday cleared pro-Palestine protesters from Columbia University's Hamilton Hall and also removed a protest encampment at the Ivy League School.

The protests in the US come after Israel responded to Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7. The Israeli attack claimed lives of 34,000 Palestinians, while 1,200 Israeli were killed in the attack by the terror group.