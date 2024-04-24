Chaos in Campuses: Students at Princeton are Planning to Set Up an Anti-Israel Encampment

Advertisement

Princeton University is gearing up for potential unrest as students plan to establish an anti-Israel protest encampment on campus. Documents obtained by National Review shed light on the students' intentions, revealing preparations including pro bono legal support and trained security.

The proposed protest, titled the "Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment," aims to pressure the university administration to divest and disassociate from Israel. The draft press release outlines demands ranging from condemning Israel's actions to transparency in investments and divestment from companies associated with Israel's military operations and policies.

A screenshot of the draft press release | Credits: National Review.

Here is what you need to know

Similar encampments have sprung up across American campuses, be it Columbia, NYU or Yale.

In an email draft, the students expressed condemnation of what they describe as Israel's "settler-colonial project" and "apartheid regime." The document also highlights strategic considerations, advising against sharing tactical information and emphasizing the unlikelihood of expulsion, citing support from faculty members sympathetic to the cause.

The planned encampment at Princeton aims to involve at least 20 participants and will feature various activities, including teach-ins and community events. Despite the preparations, the exact timing and location remain unspecified.

The students claim to have faculty support for negotiations with the administration and anticipate minimal repercussions, citing precedents from other universities. However, the potential for conflict looms as the campus braces for the arrival of the protest encampment.