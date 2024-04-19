Advertisement

Columbia: Chaos unfolded after several students including the daughter of US Rep Ilhan Omar, were involved in contesting Pro-Palestine protests Columbia and Barnard College were suspended.

The New York police have removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested dozens of people.

The department did not immediately identify those taken into custody. Mayor Eric Adams said over 100 arrests were made.

Omar was present at a congressional hearing Wednesday and had questioned Columbia president Nemat Shafik about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protesters.

The students had been protesting on campus since early Wednesday, demanding the school divest from companies they claim profit from Israeli military action in Gaza.

(Inputs from AP)

