Democrats Slam Trump for NSA Chief’s Firing After Conspiracy Theorist’s Oval Office Visit

Top congressional Democrats are raising alarms over reports that Gen. Timothy Haugh has been removed as the director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and as the head of U.S. Cyber Command. The alleged dismissal of his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble, has also sparked concerns about national security and political interference in key intelligence agencies.

The Washington Post first reported that Haugh and Noble were ousted from their roles, citing a former U.S. official and two current ones. However, the Pentagon has not officially confirmed the move. The NSA declined to comment and referred questions to the Department of Defense, while the White House has remained silent on the matter.

National Security Officials Were Ousted After Trump's Meeting With Laura Loomer

The reported firings come just hours after several National Security Council (NSC) members were removed following a visit from racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to the Oval Office. Loomer reportedly urged President Trump to fire specific NSC staffers, according to an earlier report from Axios.

Loomer appeared to confirm Haugh and Noble’s removal in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that both had been “disloyal to President Trump.”

Democrats Sound the Alarm

Leading Democrats have strongly criticized the decision, questioning the rationale behind firing Haugh at a time when the U.S. is facing escalating cybersecurity threats.

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, took to Bluesky to praise Haugh’s service and question the timing of his alleged removal.

“Haugh has served our country in uniform, with honor and distinction, for more than 30 years,” Warner wrote. “At a time when the U.S. faces unprecedented cyber threats, as the Salt Typhoon cyberattack from China has so clearly underscored, how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

Warner also criticized Trump’s decision-making process, referencing recent reports of classified information leaks within the administration.

“It is astonishing that President Trump would fire the nonpartisan leader of the NSA while still failing to hold any member of his team accountable for leaking classified information on Signal—even as he apparently takes staffing direction from a discredited conspiracy theorist in the Oval Office.”

Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, echoed similar concerns in a post on X, describing the reported firings as deeply troubling.

“I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first—I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration,” Himes said.

“The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe.”

A Career in Intelligence and Cybersecurity

Haugh, a four-star Air Force general, has served in cyber and intelligence roles for over three decades. He was nominated by then-President Biden in 2023 to lead the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command.

His deputy, Wendy Noble, has also had a long career in intelligence, beginning her tenure at the NSA in 1987 as a cryptologic linguist. She has worked in various technical, analytical, and leadership roles, including overseeing joint collection programs and liaising with foreign intelligence agencies.

What Happens Next?

If confirmed, Haugh’s removal could leave a significant leadership gap at the NSA and Cyber Command at a critical time for national security. The alleged dismissal comes amid rising tensions with China following the Salt Typhoon cyberattack, which targeted U.S. government and corporate networks.