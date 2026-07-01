Diarrhoea Outbreak Spreads Across 17 US States as CDC Tracks 145 Cyclosporiasis Cases

A parasite that causes bad stomach trouble, including watery diarrhoea, has sickened at least 145 people across the United States this year, and health officials are still trying to figure out exactly what's behind it.

The illness is called cyclosporiasis, caused by a tiny parasite named Cyclospora. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 16, 145 people got sick after eating food within the US and none of them had travelled anywhere in the two weeks before falling ill. Cases have shown up in 17 states so far.

Who's Been Affected

The people who got sick range widely in age, from just 5 years old to 86, with the typical patient around 42. About 6 in 10 of them were women. Most people started feeling unwell between early May and early June, with the middle of that window, around May 13, being the most common start date.

Out of everyone sickened, 20 needed hospital care. No one has died from this outbreak so far.

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Why This Keeps Happening Every Year

This isn't a one-off event. Cyclosporiasis has a kind of season in the US with cases typically climbing every spring and summer, running from May through the end of August, because the parasite spreads more easily through contaminated food and water during warmer months. This year, that season officially kicked off right on schedule, on May 1.

Health officials, including the CDC and FDA, work together year-round to catch these outbreaks early, especially when several cases in different states trace back to the same contaminated food source. Right now, they're actively investigating a handful of case clusters spread across more than one state, trying to pin down exactly what people ate that made them sick. That work is still ongoing, and no specific food has been publicly confirmed as the source yet.

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It's Not Just Happening at Home

Beyond the cases picked up inside the US, another 45 people got sick with cyclosporiasis while travelling abroad, most likely from contaminated food or water at their destination. Three of those travellers ended up in the hospital, though again, no deaths have been reported in that group either.

The Real Number Is Probably Higher

Health officials are upfront about one thing: 145 confirmed cases almost certainly understates how many people actually got sick. Many people who catch cyclosporiasis recover on their own without ever seeing a doctor, which means they never get tested and never show up in official counts.

What to Do If You Get Sick