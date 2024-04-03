Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the most awaited elections in the United States, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in his recent address in Michigan on Tuesday, termed immigrants illegally in the US as ‘animal’ and “not humans,” news agency Reuters reported.

Trump, who remains in controversy for his rhetoric, cited several criminal cases involving immigrants and said that America will be consumed by violence if he doesn’t win the US Presidential elections.

Advertisement

Later in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump striking a similarly foreboding tone, described the 2024 election as the nation's "final battle."

Trump said “some immigrants were sub-human” citing the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally.

Advertisement

The former US President said, "The Democrats say, 'Please don't call them animals. They're humans.' I said, 'No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals.”

Trump also mentioned meeting the family of Ruby Garcia, a 25-year-old murdered in March by a suspect in the country illegally. However, Garcia's sister denied any such meeting, according to media reports.

Trump has frequently claimed that immigrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally have escaped from prisons and asylums in their home countries and are fueling violence in the US.

