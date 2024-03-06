Donald Trump Wins North Dakota GOP Caucuses After Losing DC to Haley

Advertisement

North Dakota – After a shameful loss in Washington DC, Former US President Donald Trump garnered a landslide victory in the North Dakota Republican caucuses which were held on Monday. According to the results projected by the Associated Press, Trump managed to win the state primaries with 84.6 votes. Meanwhile, Haley lost the battle with merely 14.1% votes. The Monday primary results were crucial since the North Dakota caucuses were the last before Super Tuesday. So far, Trump's GOP rival has won only one head-to-head contest which was held in Washington DC. With this, Trump will take all 29 of North Dakota's GOP delegates since he won over 60% of the statewide vote.

While the former US President finished voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, the White House hopefuls now turn their attention to Super Tuesday where results will pour from 16 states in contests that amount to the single biggest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary. Meanwhile, North Dakota Democrats will hold their primaries on March 30. It is important to note that a GOP presidential nominee needs 1,215 delegates to secure the party's nomination. With the victory in North Dakota Trump now has 276 delegates while Haley stands at 43.

Advertisement

A state without voter registration

It is interesting to note that the Caucus voters were encouraged to pay party members. However, state caucus Chair Robert Harms maintained that those who are unable to pay $50 for annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party. North Dakota is the only state in the United States that does not have a voter registration provision. Hence, the caucuses followed the official state voter identification protocols, which include providing a driver's license before casting a vote. According to CBS News, North Dakota was the state that ultimately helped Trump secure the number needed for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. The former US President also swept North Dakota's three electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020, winning about 63% and 65% of those votes, respectively.