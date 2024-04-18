Advertisement

Prince Harry’s Country of Residence Changed: Prince Harry has officially severed ties with his British roots after years of royal tension, changing his country of residence from the United Kingdom to the United States four years after stepping down from his royal duties. It comes after Harry revealed earlier this year that he has 'considered' becoming a US citizen, a move which would mean he may have to renounce his titles.

The Duke of Sussex updated his country of residence in new paperwork filed with Companies House, which was required for his eco-tourism nonprofit, Travalyst. The filing on Companies House reveals Harry's residence as: “New Country/State Usually Resident: UNITED STATES.”

Now that Prince Harry's residence is America after he was evicted from. Frogmore cottage by King Charles, all I want to know is, has the royal family paid back the£2.4 Million Harry and Meghan paid for the home. pic.twitter.com/Df3LtwI2YV — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby)

Royal experts have said Harry was 'deeply wounded' by his father's order for him and Meghan to leave Frogmore, which had been a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth, with suggestions that he was making a point by choosing the date.

While Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have lived in California for several years now, these documents show the change in his residency didn't switch up on paper until last June.

Harry, the Duke Of Sussex, founded Travalyst in 2019. The organization's original place of residence was noted as the UK. However, the recent change suggests that the 39-year-old has no plans to return to his birth land on a permanent basis.

It was in 2020 that Prince Harry and his wife, actor Meghan Markle, relocated to the United States, where they now live with their children Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. The family stays in Montecito, California. The Duke and Duchess were evicted from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

They officially vacated the Frogmore Cottage in 2023. In 2022, Harry had said in an interview that his home is in the USA.

"Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," he had said.

The Duke or his wife are yet to comment on the change of Prince Harry's residence.

Meanwhile, pressure has been increasing on Joe Biden's government to release Harry's visa records after campaigners seized on comments made by the American ambassador to London that he would not be deported while the Democrat was president.