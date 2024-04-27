'I Can't Breathe' Comes to Haunt US in a Fresh Blot to Black Lives Matter | Image:X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Evoking memories of George Floyd, a black American who died after being pinned down by a US cop in 2020, another black man has died in a similar manner. A video has emerged on social media platform X which shows a group of police officers handcuffing the man, identified as Frank Tyson, and pinning him down.

In the video, the man identified as Frank Tyson, can be seen surrounded by cops while one of the officers handcuffs him while another kneels on his neck, compelling him to lie down and be still for about a few seconds.

Advertisement

Canton, Ohio



Bodycam footage of Frank Tyson pic.twitter.com/RvpE4Meuib — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR)

According to a global news outlet, the 53-year-old was suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident on April 18.

Advertisement

The video begins with cops approaching him inside a bar and taking him inside a room while he was protesting against their move. The cops went on to get him under their grasp and handcuff him, while pinning him against the floor when Tyson can be heard saying “I can’ breathe.”

The original video was released by the Canton Police Department.

Advertisement

According to media reports, a patrol officer came upon a car that had reportedly struck an electrical pole after a bystander told him that the driver of the vehicle had fled into a nearby pub.

The footage recorded on April 18 shows officers entering the establishment, where they find the victim standing at the bar. Soonafter, an argument broke out between them as the cops tried to grab his arms, while he repeatedly shouted "They are trying to kill me" and "Call the sheriff."

Advertisement

Reports claimed that Tyson was lying motionless with his face down on the floor for about six minutes, while officers spoke with bar patrons.

Soon after the cops realized that Tyson had stopped responding, they removed the handcuff and attempted to give him a CPR treatment but to no avail. He was then transferred to a hospital where he died. However, the exact cause behind Tyson’s death could not be confirmed immediately.

Advertisement

This incident has again raised concerns of Black lives. The tragic incident is reminiscent of George Floyd’s killing, which had unleashed widespread protests across the world demanding justice for Floyd. The protests had intensified even strengthening the “Black Lives Matter” movement against police brutality and racism.

The video of Floyd begging for his life to a cop who had knelt down on his neck on a road in the US had gone viral. The video featured a white officer, Derek Chauvin, who could be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe" before falling silent.

Advertisement

Chauvin and three of his fellow officers was eventually convicted of manslaughter and other crimes.

