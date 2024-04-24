Speaking at an event Economic Club of New York, Dimon lauded reforms brought and implemented by the PM Modi-led government. | Image:Social Media

New Delhi: JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing millions of people out of poverty. Saying that he is doing an “unbelievable job”, Dimon called him a tough leader. Speaking at an event Economic Club of New York, he said"I know the liberal press here, they beat the hell out of him. He’s taken 400 million people out of poverty."

He added that many US officials are "fantasising how we think they should be running their country." The CEO emphasised that the US needs PM Modi's approach there.

Dimon lauded reforms brought and implemented by the PM Modi-led government. He said "Every citizen by hand or eyeball or by finger is recognised. They've bank account for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through."

The executive further praised India's indirect tax regime stating that it removed corruption by eliminating disparity in tax systems followed by different states

Showing concern over how national debt, inflation and geopolitical conflicts could impact the United States economy, Dimon suggested that a similar approach is required in the States, "And we need a little bit more of that here."