Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Horrific Animal Cruelty: Long Island Man Shot 2 Dogs In The Head With A Rifle

A Long Island resident Carlos Lauro, 76 was apprehended after allegedly shooting two German Shepherd dogs in the head with a rifle.

Manasvi Asthana
A Long Island man shot two of his German Shepherd dogs in the head with a rifle.
A Long Island man shot two of his German Shepherd dogs in the head with a rifle. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A Long Island resident Carlos Lauro, 76 was apprehended after allegedly shooting two German Shepherd dogs in the head with a rifle. The shocking incident led investigators to the discovery of an illicit slaughterhouse operation in his backyard. The arrest occurred on Thursday, Jan 11 prompted by the distressing discovery of one of the dogs, a one-year-old named Blitzkrieg, paralysed with a gunshot wound to the head, alongside a deceased goat in a pen on Lauro's Riverhead property, as reported by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities received a tip after the injured dog was brought to the VCA Westbury Veterinarian Hospital in Westbury. Upon arriving at Lauro's residence, the police discovered that he had brutally killed a 6-month-old puppy just a month prior.

Lauro purportedly shot the puppy named Cranky in the back when it resisted entering his home. Subsequently, another resident brought the injured dog inside for medical attention. However, Lauro forcibly dragged the dog back outside and shot it in the head, according to the police.

Police executed a search warrant on the property and found eight other dogs, as well as a “multitude” of pigs, cows and chickens “living in deplorable conditions without access to clean food and water.”

Several lifeless farm animals, including a baby goat and pig were found on the premises. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation.

John Di Leonardo, Executive Director of Humane Long Island involved in securing foster homes for some of the rescued animals, depicted the grim scene.

“It was sick and injured animals living amongst the corpses of their friends,” Leonardo, an anthrozoologist, told The New York Post.

“Everywhere you looked there were bones or fresh bodies. There’s hides just strung across the ground, birds torn apart, legs sticking out of the ground — it looks like a warzone over there,” they added.

Di Leonardo stated that his organisation had reported the observation of the illegal slaughterhouse to New York State's Agriculture and Markets last year. He believes that if the agency had taken prompt action lives of the dogs could have been saved.

“This unlicensed slaughterhouse operation was allowed to go on until someone brought to light that these two German Shepherds were killed,” he said.

Humane Long Island has taken custody of approximately 50 to 60 chickens, two young goats and a baby sheep. All of those have suffered injuries or mistreatment, according to Di Leonardo.

The Fund For Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk (FACTS) is covering the costs of care for the dogs.

Erik C. Howard, Town of Riverhead Attorney, mentioned that the town has received numerous complaints about Lauro and his property over the years. These complaints have resulted in legal actions for offenses such as illegal animal sales, attempts to operate an illicit slaughterhouse and issues related to loose farm animals and property.

Lauro faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony and three counts of neglect of an impounded animal, a misdemeanour.

During his arraignment, Riverhead Town Justice Court Judge Sean Walter ordered him to be held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan 17.
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

