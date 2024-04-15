Advertisement

Washington: Donald Trump is all set to begin his trial for the hush money case on Monday. The former United States president will set foot in a New York courthouse and will become the first former head to stand in the trial for a criminal case.

This comes a week after Trump's lawyers lost a bid to get the hush money trial dismissed and delayed.

Furthermore, an appeal to the appeals judge was also turned down requesting to change the venue of the trial.

Trump is accused of falsifying his business records to disguise his hush-money payment made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who accused the two had intercourse, shortly before the 2016 elections.

The 77-year-old billionaire faces several charges and can be sentenced to four years in prison if convicted, but this could also be avoided and be fined instead.

The charges centre on $130,000 in payments that Trump's company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, which he paid on Trump's behalf to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from going public, a month before the 2016 election, with her claims of a 'sexual encounter' with the married billionaire almost a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty. This historic trial comes ahead of the US elections, where Trump continues to maintain that the Democratic prosecutors and officials are orchestrating sham charges to impede him from his presidential run.