US President Joe Biden, to say the least, is no stranger to making gaffes in public. From mixing up the names of countries to confusing world leaders with their long-dead predecessors, Biden has a long history of verbal slips that have amused his political opponents and led to occasionally embarrassing clarifications from his staff.

Just last week, the president appeared to confuse Rafah in the Strip with the Israeli city of Haifa when he said during a televised interview: "And I made it clear to Israelis: Don’t move on Haifa.”

Now, in the latest such instance, Biden, while on the campaign trail, gave his political rivals more ammunition when he asked a crowd how many times Trump, his Republican rival, would need to prove ‘we’ can't be trusted.

During his speech at an event at the Hillsborough Community College in Florida on Tuesday, Biden, while commenting on the state's six-week abortion ban, had blamed Trump for creating a “healthcare crisis” for women across America.

He was referring to the repeal of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court, a decision that took away the constitutional right to abortion for American women. Trump, as Biden noted, is very proud of this decision, which was made possible by a conservative majority in the apex court which was achieved during his tenure as US President.

“The court had recognised that women in America had a fundamental constitutional right, and then Trump took it away due to the deal he made. Now, in 2024, women in America have fewer rights than our mothers and their grandmothers because of Donald Trump,” said Biden.

“I don't think we'll let him get away with it, do you?” Biden asked the crowd which responded with a resounding ‘no’.

“Folks, in a sense, I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump,” Biden added.

It was at this stage that Biden made his unfortunate gaffe when he asked “How many times does he have to prove we can’t be trusted? Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v Wade.”

Fox News reported that this verbal slip led to the crowd breaking out in giggles though the President, possibly unaware of what had just transpired, continued with his speech.

Unsurprisingly, this gaffe led to much amusement and derision online, with conservative commentators suggesting that Biden may end up endorsing Trump at this rate or saying that Biden had made a Freudian Slip revealing the truth of the matter.

Of course, there were also several less-than-polite assertions about his age and whether he was mentally fit to run as the US President in the 2024 polls.