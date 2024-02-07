English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

India-US Trade Ties Not Flat as ‘Chapati' But Puffed Up Like ‘Big Puri’: US

"Nobody today characterises their trade relationship as flat as a 'chapati,'" said US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt.

Digital Desk
India US Trade ties
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India and United States’ trade relations are not as “flat as a chapati,” but It has become “big and puffed up like a big puri,” US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt said on Monday whilst speaking about the strengthening trade ties between the two nations. Pyatt emphasised on the myriad of the Foreign Trade Agreements (FTAs) inked between the two nations. The US Secretary of State for Energy Resources hailed the trade and investment ties, the key aspect of US-India bilateral relations.

"Nobody today characterises their trade relationship as flat as a 'chapati'. It has become big and puffed up like a big ‘puri.’ I think we are not currently involved in any kind of a Free Trade Agreement negotiation with India, but we have ongoing and important negotiations about how to facilitate a further deepening of our trade relationship,” Pyatt said, according to ANI.

Advertisement

#WATCH | On Foreign Trade Agreements between US and India, US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt says, "Nobody today characterises their trade relationship as flat as a 'chapati'. It has become big and puffed up like a big 'puri'... I think we are not… pic.twitter.com/Gf5Tw7o8Ee

— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024 

Nuclear partnership ‘an important piece of unfinished business’

Pyatt acknowledged that the status of civil nuclear partnership between the two nations is “an important piece of unfinished business,” as he addressed the reporters here New Delhi on issues of energy and energy security. “A lot of conversation we have at the US-India forums on the issues…in fact, corporates have shown interest in small modular reactors,” he said. The latter emphasised that the Indian giants such as Adani group, Tata, Reliance have all shown immense interest in furthering trade relations with American firms. “But companies need to figure out how to scale the SMR deployments,” he added. “Also, for India there is a need for revision of law for private participation,” Pyatt said.

While he compared India-US trade to “puffed up puri,” Pyatt said that he has been at forefront in discussing with the various stakeholders the deals with respect to energy sector. He emphasised that both US and India have long been reliant on Chinese technology in the green energy space, but are willing to make reforms in energy transition. The Biden administration is focussed on energy partnership with India, he informed, adding that an example for this is critical minerals talks on clean energy. “The two countries are looking for better collaboration in technology…A lot of innovation yet to come,”  he noted.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement