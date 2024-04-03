Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds. | Image:AP

Washington: A day after 7 humanitarian aid workers, including an American, were killed due to Israeli strikes in Gaza, United States President Joe Biden expressed outrage stating that such incidents 'simply shouldn't happen.' The President further slammed Israel for not doing enough to protect civilians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US President said he is "outraged and heartbroken" by the accident. The post on social media platform X read, "I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday. Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen."

"They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy. Israel has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into why the aid workers’ vehicles were hit by airstrikes. That investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public," Biden said in a statement.

“Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident. This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult – because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians," it read further.

Additionally, the US President asserted that the US will continue to do all the possible provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, through all available means. "We can to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, through all available means. I will continue to press Israel to do more to facilitate that aid. And we are pushing hard for an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal. I have a team in Cairo working on this right now."

