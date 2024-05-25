 Court Upholds Involuntary Manslaughter Indictment Against Alec Ba | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 22:25 IST, May 25th 2024

Judge Rejects Request by Alec Baldwin to Dismiss Charge Against Him for Fatal Movie Shooting

The judge rejected arguments that prosecutors flouted the rules of grand jury proceedings to divert attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
With his failure to have the involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed, Baldwin will now stand on trial in July.
With his failure to have the involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed, Baldwin will now stand on trial in July. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

22:25 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement