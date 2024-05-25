Published 22:25 IST, May 25th 2024
Judge Rejects Request by Alec Baldwin to Dismiss Charge Against Him for Fatal Movie Shooting
The judge rejected arguments that prosecutors flouted the rules of grand jury proceedings to divert attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
With his failure to have the involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed, Baldwin will now stand on trial in July. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
22:25 IST, May 25th 2024