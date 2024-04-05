Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:20 IST
Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes New York City Area, No Damage Reported Thus Far
US Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New York: An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.
The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey. The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.
Advertisement
In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their buildings shaking. In an apartment house in Manhattan’s East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbours.
People in Baltimore, Philadelphia and other areas also reported feeling the ground shake.
Advertisement
New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X that her team was assessing impacts and any possible damage.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:20 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.