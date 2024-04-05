×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes New York City Area, No Damage Reported Thus Far

US Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
4.7 Magnitude Earthquake New York City. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New York: An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Eastern Seaboard.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey. The Fire Department of New York said there were no initial reports of damage.

In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their buildings shaking. In an apartment house in Manhattan’s East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbours.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia and other areas also reported feeling the ground shake.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X that her team was assessing impacts and any possible damage.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

