Advertisement

California: A man in the United States’ California was shockingly spotted walking around on the street with a human severed leg in his hand. It was being claimed in the incident, which reportedly surfaced on Friday, that the man was allegedly eating the severed leg. Following the incident, the California police traced the man and arrested him and seized the severed human leg. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, wherein the man can be seen in disgraceful condition swinging the leg in his hand, while sniffing and trying to put it in his mouth as well.

According to the reports, the man was actually walking with the severed leg of a person who died in a train accident. In the terrifying video clip, the man can be seen walking with the severed leg and appearing to be sniffing and eating parts of the leg.

Advertisement

Man was arrested for removing evidence from the accident scene

The local media station KBAK/FOX58 reported that the man probably removed the leg from the railway tracks near the Wasco Amtrak station.

Advertisement

In the video, the man can be seen waving at the person capturing him on his camera and can even be seen unbothered when he was approached by the police officials. He could be seen hysterically laughing while looking directly at the person who recorded the video.

Reports suggest that a woman was struck by a train at the Amtrak Station, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometres) northwest of Bakersfield. Later, it was reportedly learnt that a 27-year-old man identified as Resendo Tellez allegedly removed the severed leg (evidence) from the accident scene.

Advertisement

It was reported that the man was later traced and arrested for taking evidence from the accident scene.

