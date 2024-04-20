Man Sets Self on Fire Outside Manhattan Court Hearing Trump Hush Money Trial

Advertisement

New York: A man lit himself on fire outside the Manhattan criminal court where former US President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial regarding alleged hush payments he made to pornstar Stormy Daniels. The Associated Press reported that a person could be seen lying on the ground while on fire minutes after a full jury of 12 members and six alternates was seated. The fire was subsequently extinguished and the person was rushed away by paramedics. The incident took place in a park across the street from the court house which is used as a gathering point by both media persons and protestors.

Reuters, quoting a witness at the scene, reported that the individual had been flinging pamphlets into the air before proceeding to douse themselves in a flammable liquid and self-immolating.

Advertisement

The witness said the unnamed person was burning for several minutes.