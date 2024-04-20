Updated April 19th, 2024 at 23:58 IST
Man Sets Self on Fire Outside Manhattan Court Hearing Trump Hush Money Trial
Media reports indicate that the man set himself on fire minutes after the full jury was finally seated for the Trump hush money trial.
New York: A man lit himself on fire outside the Manhattan criminal court where former US President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial regarding alleged hush payments he made to pornstar Stormy Daniels. The Associated Press reported that a person could be seen lying on the ground while on fire minutes after a full jury of 12 members and six alternates was seated. The fire was subsequently extinguished and the person was rushed away by paramedics. The incident took place in a park across the street from the court house which is used as a gathering point by both media persons and protestors.
Reuters, quoting a witness at the scene, reported that the individual had been flinging pamphlets into the air before proceeding to douse themselves in a flammable liquid and self-immolating.
The witness said the unnamed person was burning for several minutes.
