Maryland: A suspect went on a shooting spree in Greenbelt in US’s Maryland on Friday, injuring five school students who were among the hundreds of high school students present at a park.

The injured students are aged between 16 to 18 years, police said.

As per reports, a victim was critical while others were in stable condition, news agency Reuters quoted Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers as saying.

Efforts were underway to nab the suspect. Police believe that there could be more than one suspect. The exact reason behind the shooting is unclear.

"There's absolutely no reason that this occurred. It is senseless, it is chronic in our society, and we have to do something to stop it," Bowers added.

This is the latest in the series of mass shootings across the United States. The US has witnessed 120 such mass shootings in the first 110 days of this year, when defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

