Manhattan: The man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan court hearing former United States President Donald Trump's hush money trial died.

The man identified as Maxwell Azzarello soaked himself in a liquid before setting fire. The incident occurred on Friday after the jury selection for Trump's hush money trial was completed. The 37-year-old man was then taken to a hospital and was in a critical condition, where he died.

At the time this controversy unfolded, Trump was in the building to attend the jury selections where he had a security detail, but he left the place before the accident.

The emergency official said that they had received a 911 emergency call at around 1:30 local time, saying that the man had lit himself on fire.

Maxwell arrived in New York from his home in Florida earlier in the past week. He had no criminal record in New York and his family in Florida were unaware that he had travelled to the city, BBC reported.

New York Police said that Maxwell was seen shuffling around in the park before he caught the bag for the flammable liquid and pamphlets. The Chief said that the pamphlets were "propaganda-based," and were regarding a conspiracy theory.

