Miami: Plumes of smoke engulfed parts of West Miami-Dade on Sunday evening. Fire officials rushed to the spot to subdue the large blaze at around 2:00 pm.

Miami??? We good??? What is with this random fire outside my house??? 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/yfEvKZlIho — not here. (@beegguk)

As per media reports, the incident occurred at Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Avenue near Tamiami.

Following the severity of the fire, the police shut down Southwest 8th Street in both directions due to the heavy smoke, causing major traffic disruption in the area.

Almost five hours after the fire broke out, the flame across the 150 acres reached the edge of SW 8th Street.

"We currently have over 18 units on scene supporting Florida Forest Service to extinguish the fire. Fire units are patrolling the area putting out spot fires and Air Rescue was dispatched to deploy water drops to contain the fire," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stated.

It further reported that although some of the fire to the south was contained, yet firefighters were engaged in battling out the flames.

Following this, authorities urged residents in the area to remain indoors, keep their windows and doors closed and have air conditioning recirculated inside their cars or home until further notice.