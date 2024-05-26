Published 19:07 IST, May 26th 2024
National Spelling Bee Reflects the Economic Success and Cultural Impact of Indian Immigrants
Indian American households not only have a median income that is more than twice the national average but are also twice as likely to have college degrees.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
14-year old Harini Logan was the Scripps National Spelling Bee winner in 2022. | Image: AP
