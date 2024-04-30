Advertisement

Washington: Another shooting incident unfolded in the United States on Monday afternoon, claiming lives of four police officers and injuring five while they were attempting to apprehend a suspect. The devastating shooting incident was reported at a residence on Galway Drive in Charlotte in North Carolina.

The deceased included a deputy US Marshal, a police officer and two local task force officers. Police said that the area has now been cleared and it is safe now. The police officer has been identified as Joshua Eyer.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, several law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire in the line of duty. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

In an earlier post on X, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police wrote, “Today, we tragically lost 3 US Marshals Fugitive Task Force members in the line of duty. Five additional officers were struck by gunfire. This includes four CMPD officers and an additional officer from an assisting agency. One of our CMPD officers is still in critical condition. The heroics actions of these officers are a testament to the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily. Today, some of our fellow colleagues made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our community(sic).”

"The residence on Galway Drive is now clear, and the area is safe. Residents no longer need shelter in place," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a Monday afternoon X post.

Reports suggested that one suspect was found dead while two other people were found inside the house and were being held by police for questioning.

"The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of several agencies in the Charlotte

area was attempting to serve a warrant" when shots were fired, according to tweet by the police department.

Meanwhile,Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed grief and extended her condolences to the affected officers and their families. Lyles urged the community to unite in support and prayer for those impacted by the harrowing incident.

She tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today. I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time(sic).

