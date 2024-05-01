Advertisement

Los Angeles: Nearly 55 people were injured with two critical after a Metro light train collided with a California shuttle on Tuesday along a busy thoroughfare downtown, the officials said.

The LA Fire Department said that the two victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while some 16 were transported in fair condition. The official added that some 37 people were treated at the scene.

Image Credit: AP

The fire department added that the crash happened at around noon along the Exposition Boulevard near the USC campus and the Natural History Museum.

LA Metro spokesperson, Dave Sotero said that the bus crossed into the path of an E Line train. The light train runs from East LA to downtown Santa Monica mostly along streets and not crossing gates.

A witness at the scene said she was transferring from the Metro bus to catch the bus when she saw a bunch of ambulances going by.

Genesis Hernandez, 19, said, "The bus definitely got crunched on its front end. The train didn’t look too damaged."

Local media reported that the front section of the 40-passenger bus bound Exposition Boulevard with only the driver and one passenger aboard at the time of collision had significant damage. However, the metro had 150 passengers onboard.

(Inputs from AP)

