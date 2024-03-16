×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Found Murdered in Car in US Forest, 9th Death so Far

The US Police tracked down the victim based on his phone signals after receiving complaints from his friends.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Abhijit was studying at Boston University, where he was allegedly killed by the thugs. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Massachusetts: Another Indian student was killed in the United States this week, the 9th death so far, as per media reports.

Paruchuri Abhijit, hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Burripalem in the Guntur district was found dead in a car in a forest.

Abhijit was studying at Boston University, where he was allegedly killed by the thugs.

The US Police tracked down the victim based on his phone signals after receiving complaints from his friends.

The authorities are investigating the matter and the search for the accused is underway.

Crimes against Indians in the US remain on the surge. Alone in 2024, eight students of  Indian and Indian American origin have died. Among these, two died by suicide, two died of overdoses, two were found dead after going missing, one was beaten to death, and one died due to an accident.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

