New York: An Indian-origin man was shot dead by San Antonio police while trying to arrest him in connection with an aggravated assault case.

The deceased identified as Sachin Sahoo hailing from Uttar Pradesh was declared dead after police official Tyler Turner shot him.

As per media reports, the 42-year-old could have been a naturalised US citizen.

What Happened?

The San Antonio Police Department in a statement said that at around 6:30 pm on April 21, several officers were sent to a home in Cheviot Heights after a report of aggravated assault with deadly weapons was filed.

Police Chief Bill McManus said that upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old woman, who was also Sahoo's roommate was intentionally struck by a car. She was then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the preliminary investigations showed.

The suspect, Sahoo, was missing from the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Sahoo. After several hours, neighbours called the police to inform them about Sahoo. After arriving, Sahoo struck two officers with his vehicle, with one officer firing his weapon for safety.

Of the two officials, one was transferred to the hospital while the other was treated at the crime scene. No more injuries were reported.

Local US media reported that Sahoo's ex-wife Leah Goldstein that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder ten years ago. She added he also had symptoms of schizophrenia.

Goldstein described Sahoo used to hallucinate. He was a great dad, she said.

