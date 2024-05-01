As of now, the news agency AP reported that over 1,000 protesters have been arrested so far across the university campuses. | Image:AP

New York: Tensions at Columbia University rise after the authorities on Tuesday vowed to expel protesters who occupied the building on the New York college's ground as universities across the United States grappling with intensifying demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.

Image Credit: AP

Several protesters locked arms and carried furniture and even metal barricades to Hamilton Hall, among several buildings occupied. Amid this, Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang in a statement said that individuals involved in occupying Hamilton Hall risked being expelled from the school for “an untenable situation — vandalising property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances.”

Image Credit: AP

In a statement, the university said, "We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalised, and blockaded, we were left with no choice. Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation."

The takeover of buildings came hours after the protesters shrugged off the ultimatum to abandon the tent encampments or be suspended- restricting them from all academic and recreational spaces, and will be allowed to enter their residences only.

The news agency AP reported that over 1,000 protesters have been arrested so far across the university campuses in states like Texas, Virginia, Utah, North Carolina, Connecticut, New Mexico and New Jersey in the past few days.

Image Credit: AP

White House Condemns Attack

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that US President Joe Biden believes students occupying the academic building is “completely the wrong approach” and is "not an example of peaceful protests."

The White House condemned the standoffs at Columbia and other universities where protesters had occupied buildings until police officials with batons intervened overnight and arrested a dozen people.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adas on Tuesday claimed that the Columbia protests are "co-opted by professional outside agitators." He advised the protesters to walk away from this situation now and to continue their advocacy through other means. "This must end now," Adams asserted.

Protests at Columbia began in response to Irsael's response to Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack. Roughly, the terror group's attack claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis. meanwhile, approx 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed, the local health ministry said.

(Inputs from AP)