Small Plane Bursts into Flames & Crashes in Nashville, Kills All On Board

Advertisement

Nashville – A small crash after bursting into flame, killing all on board in Nashville. According to CNN, the plane crashed in Nashville’s Interstate 40 on Monday night and prompted a partial closure of the highway as investigation continues in the area. The authorities investigating the matter said that the plane was approved for an emergency landing at the John C. Tune Airport after it reported engine and power failure. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said that the SOS call was received by the concerned authorities at 7:40 pm (local time). While it is unclear exactly how many people lost their lives in the tragic incident, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney made it clear that none of the passengers survived after the crash.

“That impact was catastrophic and did not leave any survivors,” Loney told CNN shortly after the department arrived at the crashing site. Meanwhile, Aaron mentioned that the witnesses reported that the plane appeared to be "obviously in distress as it was coming over the interstate” before it crashed into a grassy area behind a Costco. “We are fortunate the aircraft did not hit any buildings as it went down,” the police department spokesperson averred. The officials are still working to find the identities of those who crashed at the site and determine where the plane originated from.

Advertisement

The crash prompts traffic closure

Meanwhile, the crash prompted the closure of I-40 East at mile marker 202. “TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-40 East is closed at MM 202 due to a small plane crash on the shoulder of the road. A diversion is in place at Exit 201. If you’re travelling tonight find an alternate route - investigation will be ongoing,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3 spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds wrote on X.

Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-40 East is closed at MM 202 due to a small plane crash on the shoulder of the road. A diversion is in place at Exit 201. If you’re traveling tonight find an alternate route - investigation will be ongoing. Me pic.twitter.com/dOg55TpeCq — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT)

However, the authorities mentioned that one of the eastbound lanes is expected to reopen later Monday night and made it clear that two lanes will be opening during the rush hour. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to take part in the ongoing investigation process.