Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Tennessee Judge Blocks Auction of Elvis Presley's Former Home Graceland
The 13-acre estate that once served as Elvis Presley's home was reportedly put up for auction after his estate failed to repay a 2018 loan.
- World News
- 1 min read
Memphis: A Tennessee judge on Wednesday blocked the auction of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, by a company that claimed his estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral. Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction that had been scheduled for Thursday this week. Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough had filed a lawsuit.
A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate in Memphis posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland Museum, owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Keough, an actor, inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.
